Elastos (ELA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.45 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Elastos has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $44.39 million and $3.45 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00022048 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.01671381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Huobi, BCEX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.