ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. ValuEngine raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 7,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,673. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

