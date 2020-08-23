Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $16.84 million and $73,761.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.