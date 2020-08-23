Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of AKO.B traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

