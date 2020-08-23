Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0052

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Upbit, DEx.top and Coinall. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $419,232.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00778748 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin, Coinall, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

