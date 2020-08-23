Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

Equifax has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.