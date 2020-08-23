ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 196,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,523,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 106,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,261,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.97. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

