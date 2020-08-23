Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $187,388.46 and approximately $15,601.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,015,987 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

