Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market cap of $34,290.58 and $1,210.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 598,229 coins and its circulating supply is 433,229 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

