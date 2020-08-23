FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

