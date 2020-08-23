FintruX Network Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. FintruX Network has a market cap of $783,696.74 and $17,127.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

