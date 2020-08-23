Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 973,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS GALXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 17,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Galaxy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galaxy Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.