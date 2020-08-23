GAN (NYSE:GAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GAN (NYSE:GAN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GAN opened at $20.68 on Friday. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

