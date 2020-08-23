Gas (GAS) Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00017767 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and $3.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

