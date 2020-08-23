Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $9.95 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $2.80 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,811,538 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.