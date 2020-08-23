Genaro Network Hits Market Cap of $5.60 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, Huobi and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Huobi, Allcoin, Bibox, CoinMex, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.