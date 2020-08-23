Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Generex Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Generex Biotechnology stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 438,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Generex Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit