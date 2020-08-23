Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Generex Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Generex Biotechnology stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 438,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Generex Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

