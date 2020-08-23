Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,799. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 329.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 123,506 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

GILT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit