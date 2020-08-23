Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.17. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

