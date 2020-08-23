Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of GLGDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Gogold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
About Gogold Resources
