Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GLGDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Gogold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

