Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gold Reserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

GDRZF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

