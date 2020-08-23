Goldcoin Trading 81% Higher This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $325,634.99 and $746.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00524451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

