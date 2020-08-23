Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,308,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 8,759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,909.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

GBOOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

