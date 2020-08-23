Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

HL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 8,093,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

