Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.35 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $252.64 million and $19.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,554,530 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.