Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Short Interest Update

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HEI.A stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 163,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,206. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. Heico has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $113.69.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

