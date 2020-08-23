Helix Hits One Day Volume of $25.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a market cap of $232,793.94 and approximately $25.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,350,262 coins and its circulating supply is 28,213,661 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

