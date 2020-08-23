Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

