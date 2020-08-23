Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.69 million and $5,579.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

