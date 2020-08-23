HOMIHELP Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.93 or 0.00068146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $267,613.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

