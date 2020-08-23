HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $246.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $246.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.01678115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00190035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

