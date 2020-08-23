Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

OTCMKTS:HGEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 798,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,237. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.