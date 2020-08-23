HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $38,190.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

