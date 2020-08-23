Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $311.22 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00008414 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market cap of $311.22 million and $15.08 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

