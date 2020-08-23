Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 136,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.