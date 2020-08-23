Insider Buying: Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $16,025.00 in Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director W. Shaw Robert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ULBI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ultralife Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.