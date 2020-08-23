Interzone (ITZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

