Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,881. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter worth $83,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter worth $140,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

