IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $40.62 million and $3.07 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coineal. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039950 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.39 or 0.05450815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coineal, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.