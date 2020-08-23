Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

JSMD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 22,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $53.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

