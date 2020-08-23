Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 260,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

