Kajima Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Kajima from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. Kajima has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.57.

Kajima Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural design, civil engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It also provides various services, such as design and consulting, procurement and construction, book publishing, insurance, and sales services.

