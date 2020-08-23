Komodo (KMD) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $108.50 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00007648 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00701326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00079672 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,410,152 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitbns, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

