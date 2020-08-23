Kyber Network (KNC) Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $333.00 million and $63.47 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,445,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,512,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.