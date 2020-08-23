La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 431,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,605,726.84. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 615,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,300,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 256,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LJPC. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 518,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.43.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

