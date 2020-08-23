Lethean (LTHN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $446.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $278,505.33 and $446.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

