Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE USA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 683,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,221. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty All-Star Equity Fund from $6.30 to $5.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 195.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317,198 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

