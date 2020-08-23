Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

LSXMB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

