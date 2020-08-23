Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 443,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,227. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

