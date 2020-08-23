LockTrip Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $29,094.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023120 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

