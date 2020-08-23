LockTrip Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $29,094.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023120 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
LockTrip Profile
Buying and Selling LockTrip
LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
